Viking Festival 2019

Vista, CA — This family favorite, Vista Viking Festival is ranked as the areas #1 festival. Meet the Norse Gods and Viking Folk at the Living History Viking Village and Marketplace. Two stages of Live Music and Entertainment. Exotic food and drink and the Meet the BrewMasters Beer and Mead Garden Festival. Axe throwing, Kid Zone, Live Viking Combat, Norway Heritage Hall, Games and Competitions and more.

The 17th Annual Vista Viking Festival is proudly presented by the Norwegian Fish Club Odin, Sons of Norway Norge Lodge, Daughters of

Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge, and the Norway Hall Foundation.As the festival approaches, our Vikings will be making LiveAppearances at Walk MS Carlsbad, Meading in the Gardens, Twisted Horn

Mead and Cider, San Diego Scottish Highland Games and who knows where else? Visit our website: http://www.vikingfestivalvista.com/