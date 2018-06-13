Viejas Casino & Resort June 2018 New Happenings

Don’t miss June 2018 @ViejasCasino, fun and exciting new happenings, entertainment and gaming giveaways!

June 2018 New Happenings

Willows Hotel & Spa- Now Open … Taking the guest experience to the next level, this exclusive adults-only (21+), all suite-tower is unlike any other in the San Diego. Willows Hotel & Spa features an additional 159 suites, a salt water pool and jacuzzi, poolside food and beverage service, pool bar, three contemporary restaurant concepts, an ultra-luxurious full service salon, an always open fitness center and more.

Ultimate Spa Experience … The Spa at Willows Hotel & Spa is the perfect place to relax and restore with treatments created specifically to beautify and regenerate. Amenities include a steam room, sauna room, salt water pool and whirlpool. A variety of signature body and facial treatments including skincare, massage, conditioning hair masks, manicure, pedicure, hair salon and waxing are also available. For details visit willowshotelspa.com

Lucky Lane Expanded Gaming …. Viejas Casino & Resort announces the opening of Lucky Lane! Come play the plush newly expanded gaming area with 300 new slots.

Michael Kors at Viejas Outlets …. Shop a selection of high quality designer handbags, totes, shoes, wallets and much more all at Outlet prices.

June 2018 Featured Entertainment

Creedence Clearwater Revisited— Friday, June 15, 8pm … C reated from the ashes of the original Creedence Clearwater Revival band of the sixties, founding members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Doug “Cosmo” Clifford and Stu Cook formed this reborn version in 1995 replicating the original sound. Get your tickets now at Viejas.com!

Jeff Dunham— Saturday, June 23, 8pm …. It’s a bucket full of laughter as Jeff and his cast of zany misfits spew puppet insults. Be a part of this comedy chaos as Achmed, Peanut, Walter, Bubba J. and the rest of the gang tell it like it is. You wooden want to miss this one! Get your tickets now at Viejas.com!

Wynonna and The Big Noise— Friday, June 29, 8pm …. Her robust vocal talent sets her apart as a Superstar of Country Music. Get ready for a power-packed performance with Grammy and CMA award winner Wynonna and her band, The Big Noise. Tickets available at Viejas.com.

Peter Cetera— Saturday, June 30, 8pm …. Singer and composer of songs such as Glory of Love, The Next Time I fall, If You Leave Me Now and so many more, Peter Cetera, a former member of the group Chicago, performs at Concerts in the Park, Saturday, June 30th . Get your tickets now at Viejas.com!

V Lounge …. The place to see and be seen! Crafted cocktails and tasty appetizers are always available. Join the fun as the pace ramps up every Friday and Saturday night with music and dancing.

Lobby Bar….Unwind in a non-smoking open atmosphere decked with stylish furnishings and an elegant fireplace. Top shelf drinks and fine whiskeys are the specialties. View the latest sports action on large HD screens or have fun gaming on the bar slots. Enjoy live music every Friday and Saturday night.

Locale …. Contemporary California Cuisine serving skillfully crafted dishes, prepared with a pinch of imagination by Chef Antonio. An enclosed patio is available for an outdoor dining experience.

June 2018 Food and Beverage

The Buffet … Open Monday thru Thursday 11am–9:30pm, Friday 11am–10:30pm- Saturday 10am–10:30pm & Sunday 10am–9:30pm

FATHER’S DAY Specials – SUNDAY, June 17, Celebrate Father’s Day with us! $45.99 includes unlimited beer, wine and champagne.

Lobster Wednesdays 4pm to 9:30pm …Enjoy all-you-can-eat Lobster from 4pm to 9:30pm for only $43.99! Unlimited beer, wine and champagne is included with your purchase. Receive a dining discount with your V Club Card. No children’s pricing or take home boxes available. Buffet dining of delicious international dishes and desserts available at regular adult and children’s pricing on Wednesdays until 4pm.

The Grove Steakhouse – Sunday , Monday , Wednesday & Thursday: 5:00pm–9:30pm – Friday & Saturday: 5:00pm–10:30pm – FATHER’S DAY–SUNDAY, June 17, 3pm–9:30pm – Celebrate Father’s Day at our AAA Four Diamond Award winning restaurant. 28 oz. Brandt Beef Tomahawk Steak Chimichurri and Red Wine Sauce. Charred Tomato Compote $50 Bailey’s Chocolate Chip Cheesecake $11

Locale Kitchen & Lounge at Willows Hotel & Spa Awarded 2018 OpenTable Diners’ Choice! Recognized as an outstanding restaurant by thousands of actual local diners!

Daily Brunch 11am–3pm – Sunday–Thursday Lunch 12pm–3pm, Dinner 5pm–10pm

Friday & Saturday Lunch 12pm–3pm, Dinner 5pm–11pm – Open for brunch 7 days a week starting at 11am! Start your day with a variety of inventive, savory dishes and a selection of standard and crafted drinks. Enjoy California inspired cuisine prepared using a selection of fresh local ingredients. Serving sizes range from small bites to shared plates or let us prepare a feast for the entire table. Open for dinner, weekday lunch and now open daily for brunch.

Bocce Ball & Brews! Father’s Day–Sunday, June 17 – Bring Dad out for a fun day of Brunch and Bocce Ball until sundown, on our outdoor courts. Special $5 draft beers all day.

Ginger Noodle Bar Asian Cuisine at Willows Hotel & Spa- Now Open – Sunday-Thursday 11am–11pm – Friday-Saturday 11am–1am – A modern and uniquely designed restaurant serving quick savory dishes. Classic and contemporary Asian fare with the organic and natural influence of the decor adding to the overall dining experience. Open late on weekends.

The Cafe is Open 24 hours – Celebrating FATHER’S DAY – Sunday, June 17, 2018 – Grilled T-Bone Steak BBQ Sauce and Crispy Onions – Whipped Potatoes – Grilled Vegetables … $29 Classic Mud Pie, Coffee Ice Cream, Oreo Cookie Crust, Chantilly Cream, Warm Fudge $8

June 2018 Gaming Promotions

Loyalty Gift Collection, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday June 3–June 26, 1pm–8pm V Lounge featuring beach products during the June Loyalty Gift Collection. Earn 3,000 points on the day of gift pickup to qualify.

Play it UP–Pack it up , 6am May 19 to midnight May 20, Pick Up 4pm May 19 to Midnight May 20 – Earn: 5,000 points for a Tote-a-Tote Duffle Bag, 24,000 points for a Samsonite 24” Spinner 30,000 points for a 24” & 28” Spinner Set

–Every Tuesday, 7pm. V Club members can play for $1,000 guaranteed prize pool and up to $5,000 in promotional chips. Tournament starts at 7pm. Entry Fee is $25. $30,000 Splash of Cash Slot Tournament–Friday, June 1, 3pm–9pm. V Club members that earn 4000 base points on Saturday, June 1, can participate to win a share of $30,000 in Free Play Cash. Top place wins $5,000.

$20,000 Card Kings Drawings, Thursday, June 14 and Thursday, June 21, 5pm–10pm. Receive entries for winning qualifying hands on table games Friday, June 8–Thursday, June 14 & Friday, June 15–Thursday, June 21. Place entries into the drawing drum on Thursday, June 14 and Thursday, June 21 for a chance to win a share of $20,000 in cash and promotional chips.

