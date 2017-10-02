VID RECEIVES STATEWIDE AWARDS FOR GOVERNANCE AND TRANSPARENCY

Vista Irrigation District recognized for its commitment to good governance, transparency, prudent fiscal policies and sound operating practices.

Vista, CA— The Vista Irrigation District (district) has received two major statewide honors: the District of Distinction award and the Transparency Certificate of Excellence. Additionally, board of director Patrick Sanchez received Recognition in Special District Governance.

The District of Distinction recognition is awarded by the Special District Leadership Foundation to special districts that show their commitment to good governance, transparency, prudent fiscal policies and sound operating practices. The district originally obtained its accreditation in 2009 and just received its most recent reaccreditation. The district is one of only thirty-three (33) Districts of Distinction statewide.

In addition to the District of Distinction award, the district also received the Transparency Certificate of Excellence, in recognition of its efforts to promote transparency in operations and governance to the public. There are one hundred and fifteen (115) special districts in the state that have received this certificate.

There are over 2,000 independent special districts in the state of California that provide essential services such as water, sewer, fire protection, and parks and recreation.

Both the District of Distinction and Transparency Certificate of Excellence awards require the district to meet numerous criteria, including training elected officials and staff, adopting financial policies, properly conducting and communicating open and public meetings, performing outreach efforts to constituents, and meeting nineteen different website requirements.

Director Sanchez received individual Recognition in Special District Governance for completing the Special District Leadership Academy. In order to receive individual recognition, director Sanchez had to complete four courses that cover different aspects of special district governance, including setting direction and community leadership and fiscal accountability. He also had to complete ten (10) hours of continuing education courses related to special district governance.

The awards were presented at the California Special District Association awards ceremony on September 27, 2017 by a representative from the Special District Leadership Foundation.

The Special District Leadership Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs.

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 129,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.