VID Receives Statewide Awards For Governance & Transparency

Vista Irrigation District recognized for its commitment to good governance, transparency, prudent fiscal policies and sound operating practices.

Vista, CA— Vista Irrigation District (district) has received two major statewide honors, the District of Distinction Platinum Recognition award and the Transparency Certificate of Excellence.

Lisa Soto and Jo McKenzie for VID

The District of Distinction recognition is awarded by the Special District Leadership Foundation to special districts that show their commitment to good governance, transparency, prudent fiscal policies and sound operating practices. The district originally obtained its accreditation in 2009 and just received its most recent reaccreditation. Platinum recognition is the highest level of recognition for a district and requires completion of all Special District Leadership Foundation programs demonstrating a comprehensive approach to excellence in district administration and government; the district is one of only eleven special districts statewide to receive District of Distinction Platinum recognition.

In addition to the District of Distinction award, the district received the Transparency Certificate of Excellence in recognition of its efforts to promote transparency in operations and governance to the public; 132 special districts in the state have received this certificate.

There are over 2,000 independent special districts in the state of California that provide essential services such as water, sewer, fire protection, and parks and recreation.

Both the District of Distinction and Transparency Certificate of Excellence awards require the district to meet numerous criteria, including training elected officials and staff, adopting financial policies, properly conducting and communicating open and public meetings, performing outreach efforts to constituents, and meeting nineteen different website requirements.

The awards were presented at a recent California Special District Association awards ceremony.

The Special District Leadership Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs.

Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 135,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.