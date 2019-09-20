VID Receives National Award

Vista Irrigation District Receives National Award For Financial Reporting – District recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.

Vista, CA—Vista Irrigation District has been presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. This certificate is the only national award for public sector financial reporting.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government agency and its management team. This marks the twelfth year the district has received recognition for excellence in financial reporting and transparency.

Vista Irrigation District’s CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the program’s high standards including demonstrating the “spirit of transparency and full disclosure” to clearly communicate the district’s financial story and motivate customers and user groups to read the CAFR.

GFOA is a professional association serving more than 20,300 government finance professionals throughout North America.

Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 135,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.