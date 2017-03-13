VID Board Appointment For District 4 Vacancy

Vista Irrigation District Board Appoints Patrick Sanchez to Fill Division 4 Vacancy…Sanchez selected from five applicants vying to fill the vacancy.

Vista, CA—The Vista Irrigation District (VID) board of directors approved, by a unanimous vote, the appointment of Patrick Sanchez as the new representative for division 4 at a special board meeting held today. Division 4 encompasses the Shadowridge area of Vista.

He immediately fills the seat that became vacant when Randy Reznicek passed away. Sanchez’s appointment as a director will last until the November 2018 election.

Sanchez, a retired director of parks, recreation and community services, worked in public service for over 34 years and has been a Vista resident for 28 years.

Five Vista residents, who live within the division 4 boundaries, applied for the seat: Sanchez, Claudia Faulk, Kenneth Leon, Tony Michel, and James Stuckrad. After conducting interviews of the five applicants, the board of directors selected Sanchez.

Sanchez will join president Marty Miller (division 1), vice-president Paul Dorey (division 3), Richard Vásquez (division 2), and Jo MacKenzie (division 5) to form the new five‑member VID board. The board generally meets the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 8:30 a.m., at the district’s office located at 1391 Engineer Street in Vista.

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 129,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego.