VID Accepts Statewide Award For Governance And Transparency

Vista Irrigation District receives District of Distinction Gold Recognition for its commitment to good governance, transparency, prudent fiscal policies and sound operating practices.

Vista, CA—The Vista Irrigation District (district) has received a major statewide honor, the District of Distinction Gold Recognition award. Additionally, assistant general manager Brett Hodgkiss received recognition for completing the Special District Administrator certification.

The District of Distinction recognition is awarded by the Special District Leadership Foundation to special districts that show their commitment to good governance, transparency, prudent fiscal policies and sound operating practices. Gold Recognition requires all directors and the general manager to complete the Special District Leadership Academy and 10 hours of continuing education and that the district receive the Transparency Certificate of Excellence in recognition of its efforts to promote transparency in operations and governance to the public. The district is one of only three special districts to receive Gold Recognition.

There are over 2,200 independent special districts in the state of California that provide essential services such as water, sewer, fire protection, and parks and recreation.

The District of Distinction Gold Recognition is designed to recognize districts that strive to be among the best through a comprehensive approach to implementing governance, administration, transparency, and fiscal best practices and requires the district to meet numerous criteria, including training elected officials and staff.

Mr. Hodgkiss received recognition for the completion of the Special District Administrator (SDA) certification. To earn SDA certification, Mr. Hodgkiss had to pass an examination covering different aspects of special district governance and meet stringent requirements including educational attainment, professional experience and continuing education specifically related to special districts and local government, including ethics training. An achievement that reflects Mr. Hodgkiss’ commitment to ensuring local government meets the highest standards.

The awards were presented by a representative from the Special District Leadership Foundation at the California Special District Association awards ceremony.

The Special District Leadership Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California special districts through certification, accreditation and other recognition programs.

The Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to more than 135,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.