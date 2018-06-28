Victim Identified in Vista Homicide Case

Just before 4:00 a.m. on June 24th, Vista Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call after local residents reported seeing a “man down” inside an apartment at 128 Hill Drive, in the City of Vista. When deputies arrived they found a man unresponsive and lying on the ground inside the residence. He was seriously injured and had visible injuries to his upper body. Fire department personnel responded and attempted to revive the man but he was pronounced deceased at about 4:14 a.m. At essentially the same time, deputies also responded to a vehicle collision nearby on Grapevine Road, near Jonathon Street. The driver of the vehicle struck two parked cars and a fence there before his vehicle became disabled. When deputies attempted to contact the driver, he fled on foot, with deputies in foot pursuit. The driver was ultimately captured and detained by deputies and identified as twenty-six-year-old Sergio Orozco ofVista.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene to investigate. Orozco has been arrested for murder and is currently being held at the Vista Detention Facility without bail.

The victim has been identified as twenty-one-year-old Victor Canseco, of Vista. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy and preliminary results have been released Victor Canseco’s cause of death has been ruled multiple stab wounds and the manner of death, a homicide. The two men knew each other and lived in the same apartment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 974-2321