Vic Moraga, At Vista Library

Vic Moraga, singer, guitarist, songwriter, storyteller. Latin fused contemporary country, rock and jazz at the Vista Library, Sunday 1:30 to 2:30 pm. Adult entertainment.

Vic Moraga tours throughout California. He performs as a soloist, duo, and “Vic Moraga and the Double Barrel Band”.  He covers over 3,000 popular songs, most styles, genres, past to present, Latin fused World music, instrumentals, original music, and more.

  • Vic Moraga was rated 7th top singer/ songwriter in California, 2017, (N1M.com)
  • 1st place winner, USA Songwriters Competition
  • Recipient of multiple ASCAPLUS Awards
  • Featured press clips
  • Music Coach to the Professionals
  • Storyteller and Author

His original music has aired over Am/ Fm radio bands coast to coast, Xm Satellite, internet podcasts, bumper music, featured radio programming, and his all original Cd’s, (three to date), have received critics praise. ”A delicate mixture of Jazz, Country, and Latin, proving Moraga’s ability to meld all the best textures together to create very powerful music.” …… .Damon Kellard -Bryan Farrish Radio Promotion

Vic Moraga performs for audiences of all ages, up tempo to easy listening music, with a dynamic vocal range, guitar virtuosity, and versatile selection, he delivers a great performance.

Vista Library 700 Eucalyptus, Vista 760-643-5100

