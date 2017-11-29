VHS Lady Panthers Win In First Round of San Diego Tipoff Classic

David A. Willauer-In the First Round of the San Diego Tipoff Classic at Rancho Bernardo High School, the Lady Panthers of Vista High School opened up their basketball season as they defeated the Bulldogs of Ramona High School by a 71-50 score. For the Lady Panthers, Daeyanna Hale led with 28 points, Katerina Sciacca contributed with 18 points, Evelyn Terraza contributed with 11 points. For the Lady Bulldogs of Ramona, Julia Plantz led with 16 points, Hannah Nowakowski contributed with 12 and Elexis Espina contributed with 11.

With the win the Lady Panthers improve to 1-0 and will take on the Lady Broncos of Rancho Bernardo on Thursday, November 30, 2017