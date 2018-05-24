The Veterans’ Writing Group of San Diego County has published our second book, Listen Up! Things I Learned In the Military. It is an anthology of 33 stories written by military veterans. This is the follow-up to our first book Away for the Holidays, with many of the same authors.

Listen Up! authors served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and many duty stations around the globe. Our multi-racial, multi-national group, with ranks from Private to Colonel, includes men and women who served in the Navy, Marines, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard.

Join us as we share our history, our ideas and our learning experiences.

We raised enough money with our first book to distribute over 1,700 free copies of it to the USO, military medical facilities, service organizations, local libraries and various other groups. Our goal is to sell enough books to give away over 3,000 copies of Listen Up!, a book we believe will encourage and support active duty personnel and veterans. We feel we are telling our story but also their story. When you purchase a copy from Amazon or Create Space, two free copies will be distributed to service members or veterans. All proceeds will go toward the purchase and distribution of those free books.