Veterans Stand Down Clothing Drive

Organized by the Rotary Clubs of Escondido a clothing drive is set for January 7, 2017 at the Escondido City Hall from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

Stand Down is a military term designating that a combat unit has temporarily moved out of the field and back to base camp for rest and rehabilitation.

Homeless veterans are, in some ways, comparable to soldiers in a war zone – living exposed in the field, surviving by their wits with limited rations, and enduring extreme conditions.

Today, Stand Down refers to a time when our homeless veterans can remove themselves from the combat of the streets… learn more