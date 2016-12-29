Veterans Stand Down Clothing Drive

Organized by the Rotary Clubs of Escondido a clothing drive is set for January 7, 2017 at the Escondido City Hall from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.
WHAT IS A STAND DOWN?
Stand Down is a military term designating that a combat unit has temporarily moved out of the field and back to base camp for rest and rehabilitation.
Homeless veterans are, in some ways, comparable to soldiers in a war zone – living exposed in the field, surviving by their wits with limited rations, and enduring extreme conditions.
Today, Stand Down refers to a time when our homeless veterans can remove themselves from the combat of the streets… learn more
Matt Foster, Post Commander VFW Post 1513
(760) 208-7246
mjfoster58@gmail.com
Steven Williams, PR Director, NCSD Veterans Stand Down
(619) 922-0330
photoman75@gmail.com