How a theater workshop is bringing military veterans together to write plays

Master of Fine Arts students from UC San Diego are helping to connect veterans through playwriting and artistic expression – proving that “veterans should not be stereotyped.”

Veterans’ Playwriting Workshop, started by veteran and playwright Maurice DeCaul, helps “students explore different types of playwriting, from dramatic monologues to one-person shows.” Although not obligated to write about their military experience, military themes tend to come up in different ways.

“Building the space that allows for people to meet and become friends and trust each other is important,” said DeCaul.

Attending the Workshop as a way to “use the art to work through traumas he experienced in the military,” veteran, Armando De la Torre, is now a true believer in the program. “Through art I got some tools to be able to work in society. Through that, I felt like I worked through my own issues of depression or lack of connection to how society works — all sorts of problems that occur when you’re part of a militarized organization.”

