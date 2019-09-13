Veterans Memorial Park Input

Public Input Report Now Available — A summary of the input and ideas community members shared with us for the Veterans Memorial Park master plan is now available. During this initial planning phase, we received more than 1,700 individual comments from over 1,400 people! Our team used this input and ideas, as well as other sources of information including the physical characteristics and location of the site, the core values of the Carlsbad community, and the city’s parks and recreation needs, to prepare conceptual design drafts for Veterans Memorial Park. These drafts will be shared at an upcoming community workshop.

Community Workshop Saturday, Sept. 21st 10 a.m. to noon Faraday Administration Center 1635 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad.

During the workshop, we will share the drafts of the conceptual designs for Veterans Memorial Park, and you will be invited to share your input and provide feedback on the designs. An online survey will be available after the workshop for those who cannot attend or just like to provide input that way.

Questions About Input Some community members have asked how the team prioritized the ideas shared. For example, was the input of Carlsbad residents given more weight than comments from people who live in other parts of the county? Or, did the team place a higher level of importance on comments that were mentioned more frequently?

As a reminder, our goal during the initial phase of planning was to gather input from a broad range of perspectives. The information we collected is considered qualitative (descriptive) in nature, rather than statistically representative. The resulting input summary focuses on overall themes. Any ideas that came up more frequently were noted, with the understanding that the ideas represented those who decided to provide input, not necessarily the entire Carlsbad community. While all input provided was considered, we identified the locations of the input gathered and differentiated input from sources within the city from those outside of Carlsbad. One of our ultimate goals is to provide a park that serves the needs of Carlsbad residents and the community as a whole.

