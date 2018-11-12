Veterans Day Message from Senator Joel Anderson

My time in the Senate and the Assembly has been a privilege. As a Senator from San Diego, there is one group in particular that I have been both humbled and honored to represent: our active duty service members and veterans. These amazing men and women have defended our freedom, and we must always be grateful for their service. Every Soldier, Sailor, Airman, Coast Guardsman, and Marine wakes up, puts on their boots, says the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, and does everything our Nation asks of them to defend our freedom. After their service ends, these brave men and women return to our communities where they continue as servant leaders by being business owners, youth sports coaches, school volunteers, and more… Click here to read more.