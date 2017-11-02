Veteran’s Day Luncheon At Gloria McClellan Center

Free Ride for Veterans

In honor of our veterans, the Gloria McClellan Center’s Out and About Transportation Program is offering City of Vista Veterans,ages 60 years and older, one free ride during the month of November. For information or to sign up, call 760.639.6161. Happy Veterans Day!

Center to hold Veteran’s Day Luncheon

The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Veteran’s Day Luncheon” Nov. 10 at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Veterans are encouraged to bring a picture of themselves for the “Honoring Veterans” board. The Music Men will perform at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch. On the menu is lasagna with meat sauce, chuck wagon corn, spinach salad, and baked apples. Alternate menu is tomato soup, chicken salad on fresh spinach, a roll, and baked apples. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.