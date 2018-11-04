Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Veterans Appreciation Weekend Featured The Civil War Re-enactment

Veterans Appreciation Weekend Featured The Civil War Re-enactment

By   /  November 4, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Civil War

Civil War

Saturday and Sunday,  November 3rd & 4th, a  Veterans Appreciation Weekend featured the Civil War Re-enactment from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.

Exhibits & Activities Included:

  • Authentic Battles Daily at 12 pm & 3 pm
  • Artillery Demonstration
  • Self-Guided Tours of the Camps
  • Sutlers selling Civil War Souvenirs
  • Weaving & Spinning Demonstration
  • Blacksmithing Demonstrations
  • N’ Scale Model Railroad
  • Museum Gift Shop
  • Food Booths

Admission:  was $10.00 – 12+/Adults – $8.00 – Seniors 65+  $5.00 – 6-12

Free – Under 6 and Veterans with ID/Proof of Service ADMISSION SPECIAL!

Family Four Pack ~ Two Adults/Two Children $25.00

Parking: $5.00 per car

Located at 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., in Vista on 55 acres, the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista.
For more about the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, visit the website www.agsem.com

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on November 4, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 4, 2018 @ 11:57 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Commercial Burglary Investigation

Read More →