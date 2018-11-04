Saturday and Sunday, November 3rd & 4th, a Veterans Appreciation Weekend featured the Civil War Re-enactment from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.

Exhibits & Activities Included:

Authentic Battles Daily at 12 pm & 3 pm

Artillery Demonstration

Self-Guided Tours of the Camps

Sutlers selling Civil War Souvenirs

Weaving & Spinning Demonstration

Blacksmithing Demonstrations

N’ Scale Model Railroad

Museum Gift Shop

Food Booths

Admission: was $10.00 – 12+/Adults – $8.00 – Seniors 65+ $5.00 – 6-12

Free – Under 6 and Veterans with ID/Proof of Service ADMISSION SPECIAL!

Family Four Pack ~ Two Adults/Two Children $25.00

Parking: $5.00 per car