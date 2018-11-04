Saturday and Sunday, November 3rd & 4th, a Veterans Appreciation Weekend featured the Civil War Re-enactment from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
Exhibits & Activities Included:
- Authentic Battles Daily at 12 pm & 3 pm
- Artillery Demonstration
- Self-Guided Tours of the Camps
- Sutlers selling Civil War Souvenirs
- Weaving & Spinning Demonstration
- Blacksmithing Demonstrations
- N’ Scale Model Railroad
- Museum Gift Shop
- Food Booths
Admission: was $10.00 – 12+/Adults – $8.00 – Seniors 65+ $5.00 – 6-12
Free – Under 6 and Veterans with ID/Proof of Service ADMISSION SPECIAL!
Family Four Pack ~ Two Adults/Two Children $25.00
Parking: $5.00 per car
Located at 2040 N. Santa Fe Ave., in Vista on 55 acres, the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum in Vista.
For more about the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum, visit the website www.agsem.com