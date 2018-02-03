Vehicle vs. Pedestrian, San Marcos

On 02/02/18, at approximately 7:28 pm, deputies were dispatched to an unknown injury collision involving a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The collision occurred on S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. just north of the intersection of First St., in the city of San Marcos. A 33 year old male adult was running westbound on S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., towards the center median, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. The vehicle, a 1994 Honda Accord, was being driven by a 22 year old male adult when the front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian. San Marcos Fire Department responded to the collision scene and transported the pedestrian to Palomar Medical Center. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was admitted for his injuries. Alcohol is not a factor in the collision on the part of the driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact Deputy Bennetts at the San Marcos Sheriff’s station. The investigation and cause of the collision is on-going and being conducted by the San Marcos Traffic Unit.