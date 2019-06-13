Vehicle vs Pedestrian Collision – Vista

Vista, CA –n June 13, 2019 at about 1:03 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at 303 Vista Village Drive in Vista. Upon arriving, deputies observed a 35 year old white male laying in the middle of the eastbound lanes on Vista Village Drive. The pedestrian appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and sustained numerous injuries. The male was transported to Palomar Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition. The driver, a 24 year old white female, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation. The Vista Traffic Division is handling the ongoing investigation.