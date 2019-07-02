Vehicle vs. Motorcyclist Collision in San Marcos

San Marcos, CA — On July 1, 2019, at approximately 8:27 a.m., deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s San Marcos Station, Traffic Division, responded to reports of a vehicle versus motorcycle collision near the intersection of Smilax Road and Poinsettia Drive, in San Marcos.

Deputies arrived on scene where they located a 37-year old male motorcyclist of a black Kawasaki motorcycle who was lying along the east shoulder of Smilax Road.

Several witnesses observed the motorcycle travelling at an undetermined speed and in the wrong direction against northbound traffic of Smilax Road. The motorcycle clipped the left front of a white GMC van which was attempting a legal left hand turn into the parking lot of 300 Smilax Road.

The motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle as it slid off the east shoulder of the roadway. The 58-year old male driver of the GMC van remained on scene and was uninjured as a result of the collision.

Vista Firemen and San Marcos Paramedics arrived on scene. The motorcyclist was transported to Palomar Medical Center for non-life threatening, but serious injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the collision. The San Marcos Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

