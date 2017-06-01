Vehicle versus Pedestrian Collision – Vista

On May 31, 2017 at approximately 12:09 p.m., Deputies from the Vista Traffic Division responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

The collision occurred at the intersection of East Vista Way and Anza Avenue, in the city of Vista. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Anza Avenue entered the intersection at East Vista Way, making a right turn. A 35 year old female was pushing her 6 month old baby eastbound in the crosswalk across East Vista Way.

The vehicle struck the female pedestrian and knocked her to the ground. The baby was not injured. The pedestrian was transported to Palomar Hospital for serious injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

The female driver remained at the scene. This collision investigation is ongoing by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Vista Traffic Division. Anyone with information about this case can call the Vista Traffic Division at (760) 940-4556.