Vehicle Strikes Utility Box

February 20, 2018

Daniel Thomas— Emergency personnel were dispatched Monday evening to a report of a traffic collision in the 2100 block of Opal Ridge in Vista. A fire department crew eventually discovered that a vehicle struck gas that is used to power a generator on a utility box along S Melrose Drive, and SDG&E was requested to the scene. One lane of the major road was blocked for a time, but due to the timing of the incident, it did not cause any significant traffic impacts. The vehicle that struck the meter did not remain on scene.

Despite an ambulance being cancelled from the incident, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Photos by Daniel Thomas

 

  Published: 11 hours ago on February 20, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 20, 2018 @ 12:31 am
  • Filed Under: Local

