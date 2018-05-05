Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vehicle Flips into Ditch in Vista

Vehicle Flips into Ditch in Vista

By   /  May 5, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Daniel Thomas — Vista, CA …A sedan was travelling on a roadway in Vista when it crossed into the oncoming lane, struck a fence, and flipped into a ditch early Saturday.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:29 AM in 200 block of Lobelia Drive. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found on its side in a ditch near the driveway of a residence. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be uninjured, and was given a field sobriety test near the crash site. The vehicle appeared to be smoking at one point, and firefighters quickly put water on the vehicle. It is unknown at this time whether or not the driver was impaired.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YMIZx6UlWY7wxLCFoRcLKcbX6YiqzQkG/view?usp=sharing

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 35 mins ago on May 5, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 5, 2018 @ 8:11 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Art Exhibits at the Vista Library

Read More →