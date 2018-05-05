Vehicle Flips into Ditch in Vista

Daniel Thomas — Vista, CA …A sedan was travelling on a roadway in Vista when it crossed into the oncoming lane, struck a fence, and flipped into a ditch early Saturday.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:29 AM in 200 block of Lobelia Drive. Upon arrival, the vehicle was found on its side in a ditch near the driveway of a residence. The driver of the vehicle appeared to be uninjured, and was given a field sobriety test near the crash site. The vehicle appeared to be smoking at one point, and firefighters quickly put water on the vehicle. It is unknown at this time whether or not the driver was impaired.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YMIZx6UlWY7wxLCFoRcLKcbX6YiqzQkG/view?usp=sharing