Vehicle Fire on 78

By   /  September 15, 2017  /  No Comments

All lanes of Highway 78 were blocked at approximately 9 pm Friday evening due to a vehicle fire.

East bound between Mar Vista & Civic Center.

  • Published: 5 hours ago on September 15, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 15, 2017 @ 11:05 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

