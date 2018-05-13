Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Vehicle Collision With Pedestrian San Marcos

Vehicle Collision With Pedestrian San Marcos

By   /  May 13, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

San Marcos, CA — On May 12, 2018, at 11:08 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s San Marcos Station and Traffic Division responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision near 578 E. Mission Road in the City of San Marcos.
Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined a vehicle traveling westbound on Mission Road near the above mentioned address collided with a pedestrian who was walking on the north sidewalk of Mission Road. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain serious injuries; however the pedestrian succumbed to her injuries on scene.

A deputy comforts witnesses after the girl was struck and killed by a car in San Marcos Saturday. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV.

A Mission Hills High School student was struck and killed by a car in San Marcos on Saturday.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. on East Mission Road near Mulberry Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact Sgt. N. Maryn at (760) 510-5295.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on May 13, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 13, 2018 @ 9:44 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Valley Center Stampede Rodeo Celebrates New Professional Status

Read More →