Vehicle Collision / Gas Leak / Road Closures

On 8/4/2018 at 2:44 AM, Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station responded to a vehicle collision at 740 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV had collided with a telephone pole and struck an unoccupied commercial building. The collision sheared a telephone pole from its base and struck a natural gas line.

The five occupants of the SUV were able to extricate themselves from the vehicle. Vista Fire Department paramedics evaluated the vehicle occupants. A 30 year old pregnant female sustained a bruise to her forehead. A 40 year old male, 3 year old male, 2 year old male and 9 month old female had no apparent injuries. All were transported to area hospitals for medical evaluation. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors in the collision.

To maintain public safety, road closures were established at the following locations:

-700 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue

-900 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue and

-the intersection of Pala Vista Drive & Mercantile Street.

The road closures are expected to remain in place until approximately 7:00 AM.

Responders from San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) are on scene and have secured the natural gas leak.

The Vista Traffic Division is handling the collision investigation.