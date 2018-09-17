VCC TO HOST WALK-IN FLU VACCINE CLINICS

Vista, CA—Vista Community Clinic (VCC) will host walk-in flu vaccine clinics for adults 19 and older at its 1000 Vale Terrace location in Vista. These clinics will be held from 8-10 am and 4-7 pm every Tuesday from October 9th through November 13th.

The flu vaccine is free for insured VCC patients; free for VCC patients who meet income criteria; $15 for uninsured community residents and $25 for uninsured residents receiving the high dose version of the vaccine (for those 65 and older). No appointments are necessary.

All patients receiving their flu vaccine will be entered into a raffle for a $50 gift card; one lucky winner will be chosen weekly.

VCC patients of all ages can also receive the flu vaccine at their regularly scheduled medical appointment. The Centers for Disease Control recommends the flu vaccination for ages 6 months and older.

For more information on the VCC walk-in flu clinics, please call 1.844.308.5003.

