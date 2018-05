On May 24, 2018 at the Poway Sportspark at 5: 15 pm Guajome beat Liberty Christian to advance to the CIF San Diego

Southern Section Playoffs which will happen tonight at UCSD again at 5:00 pm.

Photos by Rogette Carabajal

Highlights included magnificent catches by Centerfielder Shonna and Nila, the pitcher who had an excellent game.

Celebratory response to final catch of the game made by Shonna as Emily Mays catcher runs to congratulate her for the win!