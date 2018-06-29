Variety of Dinning Choices Open Along the Parade Route

Date: June 30, 2018

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive

Website: www.oceansideparade.com

(Oceanside, CA) – Imagine dining on Eggs Benedict or Smoked Pork Loin Panini while a parade passes by. That experience is reality, with so many culinary options at the Annual Oceanside Independence Parade presented by MainStreet Oceanside, 10 a.m. to noon , Saturday, June 30 th.

The downtown Oceanside parade will take place, as usual, on Coast Highway 101. From the parade start, Wisconsin Avenue all the way down to Civic Center Drive, there will be a variety of new, usual suspects and great outside dining cafes and restaurants to choose from.

1. Mary’s Family Restaurant 307 N. Coast Hwy, 760-722-3052 2. Oceanside Bagels & Subs 323 N. Coast Hwy, 760-421-6555 3. Breakfast Club Diner California, 228 N. Coast Hwy, 760-722-3124 4. Sunshine Poke & Sushi Rolls 224 N. Coast Hwy, 760-231-5481 5. Gelato Go 212 N. Coast Hwy, 760-231-5484 6. Chronic Tacos 208 N. Coast Hwy, 760-435-1178 7. Swami’s Café and Lounge 202 N. Coast Hwy, 760-966-1203 8. Petite Madeline Bakery & Bistro 223 N. Coast Hwy, 760-231-7300 9. Banana Dang 115 S. Coast Hwy, 760- 846-0162 10. Breakwater Brewery 101 N. Coast Hwy, 760-433-6064 11. Carmine’s Pizza 119 S. Coast Hwy, 760-966-6888 12. Masters Kitchen and Cocktails 208 S. Coast Hwy, 760-231-6278 13. Dija Mara 232 S. Coast Hwy, 760-231-5376 14. The Local Tap House 308 S. Coast Hwy, 760-547-1469 15. Fat Joe’s 424 S. Coast Hwy, 760-722-JOES 16. The Miller’s Table 514 S. Coast Hwy, 442 615-7200 17. Saint Tropez Bistro & Beyond 524 S. Coast Hwy, 760-966-0985 18. Bagby Beer & Pub 601 S .Coast Hwy, 760-270-9075 19. 101 Cafe 631 S. Coast Hwy, 760-722-5220

Since the parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. , breakfast can be a menu choice but then as the parade is expected to end at noon there is lunch that will be enjoyed. A spectator dining on this parade route can watch more than 130 parade entries march, roll, walk and drive down the famous 101 Coast Highway.

“It will be a special parade since we declared this year’s parade theme, Hometown Heroes,” says Cathy Nykiel parade committee member. “Our theme was selected to honor members of our community that have done so much for the City of Oceanside. Their time and energy will be truly missed and irreplaceable.”