Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Variety Nights At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Variety Nights At North Coast Repertory Theatre

By   /  July 21, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

The Protester
By Judge H. Lee Sarokin

 Solana Beach, CA…. The Protester at North Coast Repertory Theatre on Monday, July 30th at 7:30pm.

A Hispanic middle-aged school teacher decides to attend law school and while there struggles to protect her brother from deportation. Her protests against deportation at the law school jeopardize her graduation and law degree. Free speech battles free speech.

Admission is FREE!

For more information, visit the website at northcoastrep.org, or call the box office 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste D, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 days ago on July 21, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 23, 2018 @ 11:43 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Opening Night Retro Style with “Catch Me If You Can”

Read More →