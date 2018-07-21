Variety Nights At North Coast Repertory Theatre

The Protester

By Judge H. Lee Sarokin

Solana Beach, CA…. The Protester at North Coast Repertory Theatre on Monday, July 30th at 7:30pm.

A Hispanic middle-aged school teacher decides to attend law school and while there struggles to protect her brother from deportation. Her protests against deportation at the law school jeopardize her graduation and law degree. Free speech battles free speech.

Admission is FREE!

For more information, visit the website at northcoastrep.org, or call the box office 858-481-1055.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Ste D, Solana Beach, CA 92075.