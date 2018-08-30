Variety Nights A North Coast Rep

|
Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence
San Diego Critic’s Circle Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year
September 25th, 2018 @ 7:30pm
Happy Hour @ 6:30 pm with $3 beers and Free Appetizers!RATED R
Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC….