Variety Nights A North Coast Rep

IMPRO Theatre presents: Jane Austen Unscripted

September 17, 2018 @ 7:30pm

Los Angeles Times calls Impro Theatre “Amazing! One of the funniest evenings in town, the troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes.”

Starting with an audience suggestion and creating completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest writers, Impro Theatre a comic laugh out loud evening of theatre. They have performed all over the country.

Jane Austen wrote only six novels, but her wit and wisdom left readers pining for more. Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen UnScripted gives audiences a chance to imagine the other books she might have written. The company deftly creates a world of love-struck girls, brooding noblemen and charming cads, and although hearts are sure to be broken, true love will win out in the end.