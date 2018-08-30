Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Variety Nights A North Coast Rep

Variety Nights A North Coast Rep

By   /  August 30, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

IMPRO Theatre presents: Jane Austen Unscripted

September 17, 2018 @ 7:30pm

Los Angeles Times calls Impro Theatre “Amazing! One of the funniest evenings in town, the troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes.”

Starting with an audience suggestion and creating completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest writers, Impro Theatre a comic laugh out loud evening of theatre. They have performed all over the country.

Jane Austen wrote only six novels, but her wit and wisdom left readers pining for more. Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen UnScripted gives audiences a chance to imagine the other books she might have written. The company deftly creates a world of love-struck girls, brooding noblemen and charming cads, and although hearts are sure to be broken, true love will win out in the end.
➜ Get Your Tickets TODAY!!

Prayer Dudz presents:

Tuesday Night Comics

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence

San Diego Critic’s Circle Award for Outstanding Actor Of The Year

September 25th, 2018 @ 7:30pm

Happy Hour @ 6:30 pm with $3 beers and Free Appetizers!RATED R
Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC….
➜ Get Your Tickets TODAY!!

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on August 30, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 30, 2018 @ 8:51 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Election Candidate Forums On KOCT

Read More →