Valley Center Traffic Pursuit

On September 15, 2017, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Sheriff Deputies made a law enforcement contact on a suspicious vehicle parked on the Pala Indian Reservation. The vehicle was occupied by Emily McClearen (29) and Richard Freeman (45). McClearen was detained without incident and later arrested for an outstanding warrant. When deputies attempted to

remove Freeman from the vehicle, Freeman moved to the driver seat and struck a deputy with the vehicle in an attempt to escape. The deputy suffered a minor injury due to the collision. Freeman drove from the area at a high rate of speed, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit continued for approximately 6.5 miles in seven minutes, north on Pala Temecula Road, before ending in a single vehicle collision at the 47800 block of Pala Road in Riverside County. Freeman ran from the vehicle into a heavily wooded area. A deputy chasing Freeman sustained a minor injury during the foot pursuit. Deputies from the San Diego

County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, as well as officers from the California Highway Patrol, set containment in the area.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s canine was utilized to find Freeman hiding in the brush, and Freeman began to fight the canine in an attempt to escape. As deputies arrived on scene where Freeman was hiding, Freeman produced a knife and attempted to stab the Sheriff’s canine. Deputies wrestled the knife away from Freeman, and Freeman continued to fight

with deputies and the canine. Freeman was eventually detained in handcuffs. The Sheriff’s canine suffered a minor injury during the incident. Freeman sustained multiple wounds while fighting the canine. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment and will be booked later into County jail for multiple felony charges.

Pala Temecula Road was closed for approximately one hour for the safety of the public and responding emergency

personnel.