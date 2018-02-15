VALLEY CENTER LIBRARY TO HOST FIVE AUTHORS, TWELVE BOOKS

The Valley Center Library (29200 Cole Grade Rd.) is pleased to present Five Authors, Twelve Books on Saturday, February 24 at 10:30 a.m. Local authors Oyuli Aguilar, Sara Bates, Janice Coy, RH Guiterrez, and Wanjuri Warama will discuss their books and autograph copies bought in advance or at the event.

Oyuki Aguilar wrote The Sport of Parenting as a love letter to her children when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. The book contains 29 beautifully written letters of wisdom, teachings, and memories.

Sarah Bates’ latest novel, The Lost Diaries of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, follows the journey of the famous suffragette from childhood to her marriage to Henry Stanton, while Twenty-One Steps of Courage tells the story of a soldier’s attempt to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Janice Coy has penned four suspense novels with intriguing themes: Grave in the Vegetable Garden explores justice, A Table on Kilimanjaroconsiders success, The Smallest of Waves involves freedom, and North of Eden contemplates truth.

Martial arts expert Dr. RH Guiterrez’ memoirs recount his traveling and training in martial arts. Cereus and the Rarest Thing is based on his odyssey to Okinawa, Japan, and Off the Rails follows a train trip up the California coast.

Wanjiru Warama, who was born and raised in British colonial Kenya to illiterate farmworker parents, shares her American life and perspective in two memoirs, Unexpected America and Entangled in America.

For more information about the event, call the library at (760) 749-1305. For more information about San Diego County Library, visit www.sdcl.org.