Vallecitos’ Water Safe From Lead

The news out of Flint, Michigan, about extremely high levels of lead in the drinking water, may raise concerns about whether a similar problem could occur here. Vallecitos Water District customers can be confident that such a scenario is unlikely.

Vallecitos’ water meets, or in most cases, exceeds all state and federal drinking water standards. More than 150 types of tests, conducted by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD), the San Diego County Water Authority (SDCWA), other water agencies, and Vallecitos verify that rating. In other words, your water is constantly monitored and tested from source to tap.

The main risk of lead in drinking water comes from old service lines leading from the water provider’s water main to the individual property. Vallecitos’ water mains are predominantly cement pipe and cement-lined ductile iron pipe. No lead pipes are used in our water mains. There are also very few properties within the Vallecitos service area that have lead used in the plumbing inside the property. Unfortunately, in the Northeast and Midwest there are untold numbers of lead service lines connecting older homes to water mains. If those pipes are exposed to corrosive water, or if water sits too long inside them, the lead could be released and may end up coming out of the tap. This appears to be what happened in Flint.

Vallecitos specifically monitors for lead in drinking water and has done so since 1991 when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations went into effect. Specific homes within Vallecitos’ service area are selected for testing every three years per EPA guidelines. Water samples are collected inside each selected residence at the tap so that the customer’s plumbing is tested along with the service line delivering water to the house. There are no lead service lines within Vallecitos’ service area and Vallecitos has never had a sample with results exceeding the allowable level set by the EPA.

On a national level, there is positive movement in the approach to eliminating lead risks. The U.S. federal regulation that addresses lead in drinking water – the Lead and Copper Rule – is currently under revision. The revised regulation will help those utilities and customers that do have lead in their systems work collaboratively to remove all lead service lines. Vallecitos supports these revisions and others that seek to promote public health.

For more information, go to www.vwd.org/ lead. If you have more questions about drinking water in general, call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791 or go to www.epa.gov/your-drinking-water.

Vallecitos works diligently to deliver safe, reliable drinking water. Reprinted from the 2016 Splash Newsletter.

201 Vallecitos de Oro San Marcos, CA 92069 (760) 744-0460 www.vwd.org

www.vwd.org/ lead