Vallecitos Water District 2017 WaterSmart Landscape Contest Winners Announced

To further encourage customers to reduce outdoor water use, Vallecitos participates in a regional landscape contest to award customers whose yards best exhibit the beauty of a California-friendly garden.   At the District’s regular Board meeting on July 19, 2017, the District congratulated the 2017 winners:

    • 1st place – Cindy Jones
    • 2nd place – Cheryl and Charles Newman
    • 3rd place – Connie and Tom NuteWatch the video below to see this year’s award-winning yards.

Click here to learn more about entering your landscape in the next contest for a chance to win a $250 gift certificate to a local nursery.

 

