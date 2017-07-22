Vallecitos Water District 2017 WaterSmart Landscape Contest Winners Announced

To further encourage customers to reduce outdoor water use, Vallecitos participates in a regional landscape contest to award customers whose yards best exhibit the beauty of a California-friendly garden. At the District’s regular Board meeting on July 19, 2017, the District congratulated the 2017 winners:

1 st place – Cindy Jones 2 nd place – Cheryl and Charles Newman 3 rd place – Connie and Tom NuteWatch the video below to see this year’s award-winning yards.



Click here to learn more about entering your landscape in the next contest for a chance to win a $250 gift certificate to a local nursery.