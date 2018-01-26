Valentine’s Week Events In Oceanside

February, 2018 …Oceanside is thinking outside the heart-shaped box to bring you a bevy of romantic experiences to enjoy with your loved ones. Celebrate Valentine’s Week in Oceanside!
- “Sweetheart Sunset Market” on Thursday, February 8 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. downtown Oceanside. This outdoor style festival brings together international food vendors, live entertainment and a children’s area – make an evening of it, stay and eat dinner!
- Free Family Bike Ride on Saturday, February 10. Wear your helmet and a Valentine’s themed outfit. Meet at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater (next to the Oceanside Pier) at 9:00 a.m. Volunteers will guide participants to the San Luis Rey Bike Trail for an easy, fun, and flat 7-mile round trip bike ride. There will be a “refreshment stop” at the Alex Road Skate Park, which will be the turn-around point. At 11:00 a.m., there will be a Valentine’s Costume Contest for all cyclists back at the Amphitheater. Come on by and watch the fun!
- Ferris Wheel Rides at the Beach on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Enjoy the romantic views from the top of the wheel. The ride will be located at 300 N. The Strand, beside the JuniorSeau Beach Recreation Center. Cost is $5 per person. When riding, be sure to take a “selfie” with the Iconic Oceanside Pier in the background.
- Horse & Carriage rides on February 10-11 from noon – 5:00 p.m. Horse & carriage rides will depart from the ferris wheel area. Rides will be $5 per person.
- Free Movie at the Pier – On Saturday, February 10, “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown at dark at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater. Live actors like “Belle” will be there for photo opportunities! Bring a blanket and enjoy the movie. For more info, please call Oceanside Parks & Recreation Administration Office at (760) 435-5041 or visit www.oceansiderec.com