Valentine’s Week Events In Oceanside

February, 2018 …Oceanside is thinking outside the heart-shaped box to bring you a bevy of romantic experiences to enjoy with your loved ones. Celebrate Valentine’s Week in Oceanside!

“ Sweetheart Sunset Market ” on Thursday, February 8 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. downtown Oceanside. This outdoor style festival brings together international food vendors, live entertainment and a children’s area – make an evening of it, stay and eat dinner!

” on downtown Oceanside. This outdoor style festival brings together international food vendors, live entertainment and a children’s area – make an evening of it, stay and eat dinner! Free Family Bike Ride on Saturday, February 10 . Wear your helmet and a Valentine’s themed outfit. Meet at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater (next to the Oceanside Pier) at 9:00 a.m. Volunteers will guide participants to the San Luis Rey Bike Trail for an easy, fun, and flat 7-mile round trip bike ride. There will be a “refreshment stop” at the Alex Road Skate Park, which will be the turn-around point. At 11:00 a.m. , there will be a Valentine’s Costume Contest for all cyclists back at the Amphitheater. Come on by and watch the fun!

on . Wear your helmet and a Valentine’s themed outfit. Meet at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater (next to the Oceanside Pier) at Volunteers will guide participants to the San Luis Rey Bike Trail for an easy, fun, and flat 7-mile round trip bike ride. There will be a “refreshment stop” at the Alex Road Skate Park, which will be the turn-around point. At , there will be a Valentine’s Costume Contest for all cyclists back at the Amphitheater. Come on by and watch the fun! Ferris Wheel Rides at the Beach on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Enjoy the romantic views from the top of the wheel. The ride will be located at 300 N. The Strand, beside the JuniorSeau Beach Recreation Center. Cost is $5 per person. When riding, be sure to take a “selfie” with the Iconic Oceanside Pier in the background.

on Saturday, February 10 and Enjoy the romantic views from the top of the wheel. The ride will be located at 300 N. The Strand, beside the JuniorSeau Beach Recreation Center. Cost is $5 per person. When riding, be sure to take a “selfie” with the Iconic Oceanside Pier in the background. Horse & Carriage rides on February 10-11 from noon – 5:00 p.m. Horse & carriage rides will depart from the ferris wheel area. Rides will be $5 per person.

on from Horse & carriage rides will depart from the ferris wheel area. Rides will be $5 per person. Free Movie at the Pier – On Saturday, February 10 , “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown at dark at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater. Live actors like “Belle” will be there for photo opportunities! Bring a blanket and enjoy the movie. For more info, please call Oceanside Parks & Recreation Administration Office at (760) 435-5041 or visit www.oceansiderec.com