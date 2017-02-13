Valentine Chocolate & Beer Pairing!

T his Monday, February 13th, is your chance to show the love of your life the magical pairing of beer and chocolate! For just $12, you will receive 3 – 5oz pours of Belching Beaver Beer along with 3 hand-crafted gourmet chocolates. John Nilson of So Rich Chocolates will be there to guide the pairing. Nothing says “I Love You” more than beer and confections.

For tickets and more information, please click on the link below.

980 Park Center Drive, Ste A. Vista, CA 92081

MENU

Beer: PB Latte – Chocolate: Milk Chocolate Truffle – Beer: Phantom Bride IPA – Chocolate: Dark Cranberry Chipotle Toffee

Beer: Honey and Strawberry Ale – Chocolate: White Chocolate with Crystalized Ginger

Purchase Tickets Here