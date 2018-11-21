Loading...
USO San Diego’s Holiday by the Bay

By   /  November 21, 2018  /  No Comments

San Diego —  For the second year, USO San Diego is the honored beneficiary of holiday events sponsored by the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

The season kicks off on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, as the Hilton San Diego Bayfront will commence its third annual Holiday by the Bay with a newly reimagined waterfront holiday adventure park located at 1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101. The all-new Holiday by the Bay will transform Bayfront Park into the ultimate holiday destination and ice adventure park featuring San Diego’s only two-story, 100-foot ice tubing slide, iceberg bumper cars, nightly snow flurries, an hourly interactive light show featuring a 30-foot tall Christmas tree, festive fare, craft holiday cocktails, cozy fire-side lounges, gingerbread decorating, stocking trimming, and much more.

Location: Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel.

   1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

When: Select nights November 21st,  2018- January 5th, 2019

Tickets: Prices range from $10- $38 https://www.showclix.com/event/holidaybythebay

Event Website: http://hiltonholidaybythebay.com/

The holiday adventure park will be open on select nights from November 21, 2018 – January 5, 2019. The festive program benefitting USO San Diego was developed by Executive Producers of The Queen Mary’s “Chill” and “Dark Harbor,” a Los Angeles-based EPIC Entertainment Group.

For additional information on how to contribute to USO San Diego, please contact Sharon Smith at (619) 987-8020, or atsharonsmith@usosandiego.org.

