USO San Diego’s 77th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala: For Love of Country Raised More Than $1 Million

Event Honored Jack McGrory

San Diego, CA — USO San Diego’s 77th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala: For Love of Country took place on Saturday, May 5, 2018, and to date has raised more than $1,050,000 in donations for our local military.

The event honored Jack McGrory, a cherished philanthropist, civic leader, businessman, and military veteran. Presenting Sponsors, Neil & June Ash, generously and continuously supported the organization. Co-Chairs included Hélène and George Gould, Arlene and Richard Esgate, Reena and Sam Horowitz, Jeanne Jones, Don Breitenberg, and Stephanie Brown. Mark Larson of the Mark Larson Show on AM 1170 and analyst on KUSI, served as emcee.

Photos by Melissa Jacobs

Jack McGrory, event honoree, stated, “I am deeply appreciative to have been named honoree at USO San Diego’s 77th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala: For Love of Country. As a proud veteran of our armed forces, I believe it is our duty and responsibility to honor and serve those men and women who sacrifice so much on our behalf.”

Hélène Gould added, “George and I have a deep commitment to support our U.S. military. These are the most amazing people; so devoted to this country.”

The gala celebrated the strong, enduring relationship between San Diego and our Armed Forces, and featured the stories of San Diego service members as they shared their experiences and inspired us with their bravery.

Gala entertainment for the evening included Two-Time Tony Award Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell. A powerful baritone, “Stokes,” has been one of the central leading men of the Broadway theatre. For the second year, National Anthem singer, painter, and TV personality, Joe Everson, lent his remarkable talents to the gala by creating original artwork, while singing the National Anthem, which was included in the auction.

Founded in 1941, the USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation. The organization operates USO centers on military installations across the United States and throughout the world, including in combat zones, and even unstaffed USO service sites in places too dangerous for anyone but combat troops to occupy. In San Diego, USO San Diego offers a wide range of services for traveling members and their families. The organization’s many specialized programs provide a continuum of support to men and women throughout their journey, from the first time they put on their uniform, until they leave military service.

“USO San Diego uplifts active-duty, reserve, guard and military families; from transitioning, to deployed troops, to the wounded, injured and fallen,” said Lorin Stewart, CEO of USO San Diego. “As one of the leading military cities in the world, San Diego and our USO San Diego team serve more than 260,000 military members and their families at our award-winning Neil Ash USO San Diego Airport Center and our downtown San Diego facility. We can only accomplish this with a dedicated and compassionate community of staff, volunteers and magnanimous supporters who work together to honor, respect and elevate the spirit of all military and their families.”

About USO San Diego … Founded in 1941, The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. USO San Diego is a premier USO Chartered Center providing morale and support services, as well as a home away from home for all members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. For more information, please visit: www.usosandiego.org.