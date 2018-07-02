USO San Diego Receives $600,000 for Innovative Mobile Programming Initiative

The Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation, the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation and Anonymous Donor Donate a Combined $600,000 to USO San Diego for Innovative Mobile Programming Initiative

San Diego, CA – Major USO San Diego donor The Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation has donated an additional $200,000; the Zable Foundation has donated $250,000; and an anonymous donor gifted $150,000 to help launch USO San Diego’s new mobile programming initiative. This unique enterprise will empower USO San Diego to actively deliver its vital programs directly to military members and families where they live in the San Diego community. The innovative mobile program offers a variety of services that will provide a wide continuum of support programs to enhance family strengthening and resiliency.

“Thanks to the kindness and generosity of Brad Norris and the Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation, Warren Magill of the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation Zable Foundation, and an anonymous donor” said Lorin Stewart, CEO of USO San Diego, “our organization is now able to embark on an aggressive new strategy to reach even more of San Diego’s military community by introducing a fully-integrated mobile program throughout the region.”

Stewart noted that, according to a recent SDMAC Military Impact Study, San Diego has the largest concentration of military service men and women in the nation with 110,000 active duty personnel in the region. Last year USO San Diego helped more than 220,000 military members and their families, served more than 31,000 meals and provided over 5,500 toys to deserving children of our service members. The organization’s 500+ volunteers showed their care by donating more than 32,000 hours, as USO San Diego continued their commitment to strengthening America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

Stewart added, “We recognize that due to the large geographic footprint of the San Diego region, many of our military and their families find it increasingly challenging to access our current locations to take advantage of the many programs and services that USO San Diego offers. Our new mobile service initiative is a significant step forward to dramatically expand our outreach into the large number of communities where our military members and their families reside.

Bradley Norris, a member, Board of Trustees of the Kenneth T. and Eileen L. Norris Foundation, stated, “USO San Diego embodies all the elements that are integral to our Foundation’s mission. We strongly support this new outreach program for USO San Diego as an important resource for our military families.”

Warren Magill, President of the Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation, added, “We are inspired by USO San Diego and the many programs and services that support our military members and their families. We’re excited about this unique mobile program to expand USO San Diego’s accessibility to our brave warriors and their families who sacrifice every day to keep us safe and secure at home.”