USO San Diego & Donovan’s La Jolla Hosted Gowns 4 Gals Luncheon

Event Benefitted our Local Military Active Duty Spouses and Daughters

San Diego, CA – On Thursday, June 14, 2018 USO San Diego, Donovan’s La Jolla, and event chair Hélène Gould, hosted a Gowns 4 Gals luncheon to support our local military active duty spouses and their daughters. USO San Diego is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the U.S. Armed Forces personnel and their families worldwide.

Guests were asked to bring their finest “mint condition” gowns, cocktail dresses, purses, and new shoes. About 25 guests attended and donated more than 50 gowns and cocktail dresses, as well as dozens of pairs of shoes and purses. Lunch was donated by Donovan’s of La Jolla. Another Gowns 4 Gals luncheon is scheduled for September 13th.

Since 1941, USO San Diego has been serving active-duty, reserve, guard and military families. USO San Diego strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. USO San Diego is a premier USO Chartered Center whose mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.