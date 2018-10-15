USO San Diego – Annual Giving Tree Lighting Ceremony

At the Headquarters at Seaport to Take Place Friday, November 9, 2018

WHAT: USO San Diego officials and local military families will kick off the month of giving with a 35-foot tree lighting at Seaport Village’s open-air courtyard. “The Giving Tree” event, with sponsor the Headquarters at Seaport Village, features complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes, photos with Santa, a presentation of Colors, and a performance by The All American Boys Chorus. Additionally, visitors can get a jumpstart on holiday shopping with unique gifts from local boutiques such as United Streets of Art, Urban Beach House, and Dallmann Fine Chocolates. Guests are encouraged to bring toy donations to the Giving Tree lighting ceremony that will benefit more than 1,000 active-duty military families served through USO San Diego. From November 9 – December 18, members of the community are encouraged to drop off gifts for children up to 18 years of age and monetary donations for USO San Diego at the Giving Tree. For event details: www.usosandiego.org

WHEN: Friday, November 9th, 2018, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Headquarters at Seaport, 789 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

WHY: The event benefits USO San Diego, a non-profit organization that has been serving active-duty, reserve, guard and military families since 1941. USO San Diego is dedicated to strengthening America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. USO San Diego is a premier USO Chartered Center providing morale and support services, as well as a home away from home for all members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. USO San Diego is chartered by Congress, but takes no federal or state funding and relies on the generosity of the community to assist us in making a difference in the lives of military personnel and their families. The organization heavily relies on donations and is especially in need of toy donations during the holiday season.