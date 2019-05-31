USMC Ret. Sgt. Major Joseph J Parker -Obituary

USMC Ret. Sgt. Major Joseph J. Parker –

May 2 1928 to May 24 2019

Sgt. Major Parker was an active 101 year old with the alertness and liveliness of a much younger man. However, his body could not keep pace and he left us after only 4 days of being stuck in bed on May 24, 2019 (just 22 days past his 101st birthday).

Sgt. Major Parker was predeceased in death by his first wife, Dorothea Parker, after 68 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife, Ann Pion Parker.

Sgt. Major Parker is also survived by: Sons; Jim Parker (spouse Nancy) and Robert Parker (spouse Nancy) – Grandchildren; Tina Saylor (spouse Roger), Tamara Fahey (spouse Michael), David Parker, and Linda Parker – Great-grandchildren; Dustin Parker Fahey, Alexandra Fahey, Arran Fahey, Brandon Parker (spouse Karen) and Tiffany Parker – Great-great-grandchildren: Kaylee Parker, Kimberly Parker, and Michael Parker

The Sgt. Major was born on May 2 1918, just as the Great Depression was starting. His birthplace was somewhere in West Virginia South of Cleveland Ohio. It was a tough life. The family barely made ends meet and at a young age he was sent off to work for his uncle. As a wiry 15 year old, he learned how to “snake logs” by hooking logging chains to mules and dragging large felled trees to the Arkansas River. Later on he set out by himself looking for work. It was a time when many men and some boys (like Parker) left home in search of employment. He was “Riding the Rails”. That means he was one of many migrant workers that moved around the country by means of jumping on a moving train and hiding in empty box cars. When things got extremely tough and he was tired and hungry, Parker would go to the nearest jail to spend the night and get fed a hot meal.

He joined the Marines in order to have three meals a day plus boots with no holes in them. Parker joined the United States Marines in order to have shoes without holes and get three meals a day and within a short time he found himself in several of the bloodiest battles of WWII. He landed on Guadalcanal after the famous flag erecting at Iwo Jima but still in time for plenty of action. The costly of these battles, in terms of casualties, was the Battle of Peleliu, code named Operation Stalemate II by the United States. Years after WWII, Parker received the Purple Heart medal after being wounded by sniper fire during the Korean Conflict.

During his 36 years of military service he attained the Rank of Sergeant Major, the highest rank for a non-commissioned Officer. Included among his many duties was that of Senior Recruiting Officer for the State of Arkansas and Combat Instructor at Camp Pendleton, California. When Parker retired from the Marine Corp., he continued his remarkable service by volunteering in his community. Yes, there were other occupations that he held along the way, such as cattle Ranch wrangler and Furniture store manager but he was always ready to lend a helping hand.

Most notably in Sgt. Major Parker’s resume was his community service in Vista, California. It wasn’t that many years ago that this decorated veteran was patrolling the streets of Vista as a member of the Vista Senior Volunteer Sheriff Patrol. He and his current wife, Ann, also worked as code enforcement officers for the City of Vista.

The Sgt. Major met Ann Pion in a grocery store where she promptly recruited him for the Vista Senior Volunteer Sheriff Patrol. They were partnered together to perform the duties but soon became friends and introduced each other to their spouses. The two couples enjoyed spending time together. They joined in at each couple’s family functions and often dined out together. After they had both lost their spouses, it was their respective children that encouraged them to marry and Vista Mayor Morris B. Vance performed the ceremony with many members of the Senior Volunteer Sheriff deputies and City staff present.

On the occasion of his 100th birthday, May 2nd, 2018, The City of Vista honored the Sergeant Major by proclaiming it was Sergeant Major Joseph J. Parker Day in the City of Vista. On July 4th, 2018 The City of Vista again gave the Sergeant Major accolades during a patriotic ceremony at the Moonlight Amphitheater in Brengle Terrace Park. On April 5th, 2019 The Vista Education Foundation and Vista Chamber of Commerce acknowledged the Sergeant Major at the 8th annual Heroes of Vista gala. The Sergeant Major was their selection for the Military Man of the year.

At every key Holiday in the City of Vista you will see U.S. flags proudly displayed along both sides of Main Street in Historic downtown Vista. The flags are set out at sunrise and taken down at sunset by The North San Diego Young Marines (a 2019 National Unit of the Year) based at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in Vista. They do this because Sergeant Major Parker and his wife Ann petitioned the city and the downtown business organizations to make it happen. So, when you look down Main Street on a given holiday, see the flags waving in the air, and feel a swell of patriotism swell up inside your heart… you can thank Sergeant Major Joseph J. Parker.

Sergeant Major Joseph J. Parker no longer lives in the house overlooking the High School. He was respected and loved by all who knew him. His amazing strength, determination, generosity and kindness will be remembered for many decades. He will be greatly missed.

The Marine stood and faced God which must always come to pass

He hoped his shoes were shining just as brightly as his brass.

"Step forward Marine, How shall I deal with you?

Have you always turned the other cheek? To My Church have you been true?"

The Marine squared his shoulders and said, "No, Lord, I guess I ain't

Because those of us who carry guns can't always be a saint

I've had to work most Sundays and at times my talk was tough

And sometimes I've been violent, because the world is awfully rough.

But, I never took a penny that wasn't mine to keep...

Though I worked a lot of overtime when the bills got just too steep.

And I never passed a cry for help, though at times I shook with fear,

And sometimes, God forgive me, I've wept unmanly tears.

I know I don't deserve a place among the people here,

They never wanted me around except to calm their fear.

If you've a place for me here, Lord, It needn't be so grand,

I never expected or had too much, but if you don't, I'll understand."

There was a silence all around the throne where the saints had often trod

as the Marine waited quietly, For the judgment of his God.

"Step forward Marine, You've borne your burdens well,

Walk peacefully on Heaven's streets, You've done your time in Hell."

Author: Sgt Joshua Helterbran