On Saturday, May 26, 2018 (10 am-2pm) at O’Reilly Auto Parts 1250 S. Santa Fe Avenue is sponsoring a Used Oil Recycling and Oil Filter Exchange. Free filter only valid during the specific date, time and place printed above. One free filter per person. Limit 5 gallons of used oil per day per person.

