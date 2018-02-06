SD Employees Can Now Use Commuter Benefits to Pay for Lyft Line

Lyft announced that San Diegans can use their pre-tax commuter benefits for Lyft Line rides. The partnership with benefits providers allows passengers to save more than 35 percent by using pre-tax dollars and helps with environmental and traffic issues by promoting shared rides.

Lyft first introduced the benefit to passengers in four cities last year, and is now expanding to 14 new cities, including San Diego. Applicable providers include WageWorks, TransitChek, Benefit Resource, Commuter Benefit Solutions, Navia, Zenefits and Ameriflex.

Use Your Pre-Tax Commuter Benefits for All Line Rides

Between spending hours on the road, navigating traffic and trying to get to work on time, commuting can be stressful. Drivers in the US spend an average of 24 hours per month behind the wheel. And with more than 76% of Americans driving alone to work every day, we know there’s a better way to commute.

Last year, we introduced the ability to use pre-tax commuter benefits dollars for Line rides in four cities. Today, we’re excited to expand this offering to 14 new cities to help make commuting easier and more affordable for more passengers. Whether you’re commuting to or from the office or connecting with your local transit station, you can now save more than 35 percent by using pre-tax dollars for Line rides in all 18 cities where Line is available.

When you use this capability, you’ll join the 42% of passengers currently commuting with Lyft. And remember — Line is always more affordable than standard Lyft, and you’ll get a door-to-door commute on a schedule that works for you.

To get started, just link your commuter benefits card to your Lyft account.

When we commute together, we can help reduce the number of empty seats on the road, and ultimately reduce pollution and free up more space on our streets. Thanks for sharing the ride!

How It Works

Add your commuter benefits prepaid card as a payment method in the Lyft app. Then, use the commuter dollars on your card to pay for your Line rides, whether they’re a commute subsidy provided by your employer or an amount you set aside pre-tax from your paycheck.

Before you request a ride to or from work, select “Line” and set your commuter card as the payment method.

You’ll be matched with a vehicle that can fit up to six passengers, all traveling the same way as you.

What You Need to Know

Which benefits providers are supported?

We partner with WageWorks, TransitChek, Benefit Resource, Commuter Benefit Solutions, Navia, Zenefits and Ameriflex. Companies using any of these providers can offer Line commuter benefits to their employees. See the full list of commuter benefits cards here.

Where is this available?

Wherever Line is available, you can pay for any Line ride you take with your pre-tax commuter benefits dollars. As a reminder, Line is currently available in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New Jersey, New York City, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose / Silicon Valley, Seattle and Washington, DC.

What if I don’t have a commuter benefits prepaid card yet?

No problem: You’ll just have to change your elections. Go to your benefits provider’s website, log in and select the prepaid card option. For additional assistance, reach out to your employer or benefits provider or check out our help center article.