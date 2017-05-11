(USAHS) Recognition of National Nurses Week

University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Celebrates its Nursing Faculty in Recognition of National Nurses Week

The university recognizes the important role nurses and nurse educators play in the ever-changing field of healthcare, and in society, and celebrate their contributions

San Marcos, CA – May 2017 – In honor and recognition of National Nurses Week, the University of St. Augustine Health Sciences (USAHS) this week celebrates and thanks its outstanding nursing faculty, advisory board, students and nurses nationwide. USAHS is a leading graduate institution that emphasizes health science education through innovative classroom education. In 2016, the university launched its College of Nursing, which offers career-focused clinical and practice-based Master’s and Doctoral programs online and in the classroom.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics, there will be more than 100,000 nursing jobs available every year through 2022 – more than any other profession. Today’s rapidly evolving healthcare industry provides nursing professionals, who have the right education and expertise, with advanced career opportunities and expanded employment options.

The College of Nursing at USAHS is led by nationally renowned nurse leader, educator and author Robin Dennison, DNP, APRN, CCNS, CNE, NEA-BC and features a diverse group of distinguished nursing professionals, scholars, practitioners, and researchers from various geographical and cultural backgrounds. In addition, the nursing programs benefit from the guidance and direction of an experienced and highly qualified advisory council of nursing leaders, educators, and consultants. With decades of combined experience, the advisory council provides expert insight into evolving trends in the nursing and healthcare professions, helping to shape the USAHS programs.

“At USAHS, we celebrate our outstanding nursing faculty and our esteemed advisory board,” said Dr. Robin Dennison, director of the USAHS nursing programs. “Our nursing faculty and advisory board have so much to offer the next generation of nurses we thank each and every one of them for their part in building and shaping our nursing programs, curriculum and student outcomes.”

For more information on the USAHS nursing programs, faculty or advisory board, visit https://www.usa.edu.

About University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) …The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, nursing, education and health science, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS has locations in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Miami, Florida. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission. USAHS is one of more than 70 institutions in 25 countries that comprise the Laureate International Universities network. For more information about USAHS visit www.usa.edu.