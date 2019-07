Make a Lasting Gift: Donate Blood

During summer months, blood supplies become critically low across the country, including in San Diego. Donating blood is a generous gift that will make an immediate and lasting impact.

Become a Local Hero – In less than an hour, you can save up to three lives. Make a difference in your community by giving blood.

Do Good. Feel Good.

This month, share the good summer vibes by giving blood to help those in need.