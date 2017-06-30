Updated Wanted Person Release For Vista Murder Suspect Pablo Duran

Wanted for Homicide Armed and Dangerous

Pablo DURAN is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on June 7, 2017 in Vista. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He fled from law enforcement after the incident and his whereabouts are currently unknown but has contacts in northern San Diego County (Vista, Escondido, and Oceanside). There is an active felony arrest warrant for DURAN.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION:

DURAN, Pablo (aka: Pablo LORENZO, Pablo DURAN-GUTIERREZ, Michael COX) is 32 years old approximately 5’09” and 190 pounds with very short black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos including a crown on neck (photo above), horns on forehead (faded), and several on both arms (depicted above).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Case 17129824

INFORMATION – FORWARD TO: Crime Stoppers, 888-580-8477