Update Vista Homicide Investigation

LOCATION: 1045 La Rueda Road Unincorporated Vista, Ca.

DATE/TIME: November 18, 2016 / 11:38 a.m.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy related to this investigation. The victim has been identified as Vista resident Donna Hixon. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail have identified the suspect as Vista resident Nathan Rivera, the boyfriend of Donna Hixon. Rivera is currently in custody at the Vista Detention Facility on other charges. He has a pending re-book for a single count of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477