UPDATE: Missing Person At Risk Found – Vista

Edgar Cruz

69-year-old Edgar Cruz of Vista, who was reported missing by his family on April 17th, has been found safe. There is no other information that will be released at this time.

The Sheriff’s Department wants to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this case.

If you have a loved one who has Alzheimer’s or suffers from a physical or mental disability, you can sign them up for the Sheriff’s Take Me Home Program.

It’s a FREE and confidential service that can help law enforcement find a loved one in the event they get lost or wander away. For more information or to enroll online, visit: www.sdsheriff.net/tmh.